Deanna Susan Dey
Wilmington - Deanna Dey, age 80, of Wilmington, DE passed away quietly on April 23, 2020 with her beloved husband Jerry by her side. Deanna loved her family and is survived by her sister Lorraine, daughter Sandy, son Steve, his wife Mako and grandchildren Tyler, Kensho, and Ayano.
She adored her Yorkshire Terriers, enjoyed vacationing on cruise ships, the beachfront in Ocean City New Jersey, and she always had fun in the casinos!
Special thanks to Stephanie and Heartland Hospice for their heartfelt loving care of Deanna during her last week. Memorial Services will be held following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020