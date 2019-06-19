|
Deborah A. (Keegan) Norkavage
Elsmere - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Debbie was born to the late Marguerite M. (Anselene) and James J. Keegan. She was a 1969 graduate of Corpus Christi High School.
Debbie was passionate about helping her community. She served in many roles for the Town of Elsmere, including two mayoral terms from 2009-2013 and town councilwoman from 2013-2015. Debbie volunteered at a number of organizations including the Delaware Children's Theater and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed spending her free time reading, gardening, and cooking, especially Sunday dinners for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Stephen C. Norkavage, and her sister, Carol Lynn Keegan.
Debbie will be dearly missed by her children, Dan Norkavage (Jen) and Jessica Lewandowski (Rich); her grandchildren, Rene, Gabriella, and Alexa; her siblings, Elaine Keegan, James Keegan, and Sheila Fees (Martin); and her 7 loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the service for Debbie at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Elsmere, DE 19805, on Friday, Jun 21 at 12:00 noon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00am-12:00 noon. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to the Deborah Norkavage Memorial Fund at WSFS Bank.
Published in The News Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019