|
|
Deborah Ferry
Bridgeville - Deborah Ann Ferry, age 70 of Bridgeville, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Harbor Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Wilmington, DE, on March 17, 1949, daughter of the late Harry and Katherine Simmons.
Mrs. Ferry worked for Scadden Arps Law firm in human resources for 7 years and Hercules, Inc. as an executive secretary after 35 dedicated years of service. Mrs. Ferry was a lover of animals, but none more than her adored cats. She was a loving and devoted wife and friend, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. Ferry is survived by her beloved husband, Robert J. Ferry of Bridgeville, DE.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, DE.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, or to the , 1315 Mt. Hermon Road, Suite D, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Please visit Mrs. Ferry's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 23, 2019