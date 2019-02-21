Services
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 652-6642
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Deborah J. Pintof Obituary
Newark - Deborah Joan Pintof, age 53, passed away on Monday, February 18. Debbie loved being surrounded by her family, which she was. Debbie was born on September 28, 1965 to William and Jacqueline Hurley. She is survived by her husband Mark; her daughters Samantha (Ryan Smith)and Sarah Houghton; her stepchildren Olivia Vavasov and Bobby Pintof; her sisters Teresa (Larry) Davenport and Dawn (Ray) Casalena; and her grandmother Norma Guessford; her grandchildren Ava, Adam, and Austin Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews. Debbie was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather and paternal grandparents. Debbie was a graduate of DelCastle High School where she studied horticulture. Debbie had a natural talent and creative eye in her floral arrangements. Debbie previously worked for Sears and DelCampo Bakery. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved the water and watching the snow fall. Debbie was generous to a fault. Family and friends may visit Corleto-Latina Family Center located at 807 N. Union Street Wilmington, DE on Saturday, 2/23/19 from 1:00PM to 2:30PM. A memorial service will begin at 2:30 and burial will be held privately. For online condolences please visit: corletolatinafuneralhome.com 302-652-6642
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
