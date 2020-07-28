Deborah Jo ForsterWilmington - Debbie Forster age 62, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home.Debbie was known for affectionate smile & laughter. Debbie was a selfless person always giving to others. She loved her dog Snickers, Blues Festivals & being a caregiver to her mother.Debbie worked as an office manager at Rudy's Body Shop for over 30 years.She is survived by her mother, Dolores Patterson; sisters, Kathy Parks, Lisa (Ed) Houghton; nephew, Shaun Parks & beloved dog Snickers.A service will be held at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805, at 11:00 am on Saturday August 1, 2020. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00am.In lieu of flowers please donate to BVSPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380302-994-9614