Deborah Joyce Harrison
West Grove, PA - Deborah Joyce Harrison (Debbie) passed away too soon on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from cancer. She was an incredibly strong woman, who was also selfless and compassionate. We will miss her deeply.
John and she were a couple for 41 years, married for 39. She was a devoted and loving mother to Chip (Maria), Andrew (Sarah), and Nick. She loved being Mom-Mom to 6 grandchildren: Anna, Sarah, Elijah, Josh, Ellie and Alex.
She is also survived by her 4 brothers and sisters: Jim Joyce (Sue), Jean Joyce-Brady (Marty), Janice Mascelli (Joe), and Joe Joyce.
Debbie graduated from Padua '76 and UD '80. She enjoyed a long career in technology, working for Delaware Trust, Izod LaCoste, Meridian Bank, PMG and most recently 26 years at FIS.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Assumption BVM Parish, 300 State Rd. West Grove, PA 19390 on Friday, October 23 at 11 am. A viewing will be held at the parish from 10:15 to 10:45 am. Interment at All Saints Cemetery is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests considering contributions to The American Cancer Society
.
To offer condolences, www.dohertyfh.com
.