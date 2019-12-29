|
Deborah S. McMillan
Wilmington - Deborah S. McMillan, age 65, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on December 14, 2019.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Helena Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. Friends may call starting at 10:00AM at the church. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to DFRC, Attn: Anthony Glenn, 640 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019