Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Helena Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Helena Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah S. McMillan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah S. McMillan Obituary
Deborah S. McMillan

Wilmington - Deborah S. McMillan, age 65, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on December 14, 2019.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Helena Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. Friends may call starting at 10:00AM at the church. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to DFRC, Attn: Anthony Glenn, 640 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -