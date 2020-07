Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah W. Smith Hart



Deborah W. Smith Hart, born in Milford, Delaware, passed on Sunday, June 14 at the age of 69, in Reedsport, Oregon, after a struggle with cancer.



Debbie was a 1969 graduate of De La Warr High School in New Castle, Delaware. Debbie is survived by her husband Bob Hart of Reedsport, Oregon, stepson Brandon, and her brother, Walter T. Smith III and sister-in-law Janet Taylor-Smith in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.









