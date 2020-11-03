1/
Debra Fay (Krutchick) Shattuck
Debra Fay Shattuck (nee Krutchick)

Wilmington - Age 72, passed away November 3, 2020 at the Kutz Home in Wilmington, DE.

Born August 12, 1948 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Dr. David and Ida (nee Snitzer) Krutchick.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Shattuck; she is survived by her son, Joshua Shattuck; grandson, Austyn Shattack, Sr.; great-grandson, Austyn Shattack, Jr.; sibllings, Dr. Karen Krutchick, Elaine (Dr. Sydney) Gilman, and Dr. Warren (Deborah) Krutchick.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Jewish Federation of Delaware or a charity of your choice.

Published in The News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Jewish Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
