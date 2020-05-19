Debra J. Starr November 30 1952 May 15 2020
Debra J. Starr November 30, 1952 May 15, 2020

Wilmington - Debra J. (Paolo) Starr died May 15, 2020 at Manor Care Pike Creek, her home for the last 18 months. Debra was predeceased by her husband, Willard E. Starr and daughter Jennifer who died at birth. She is survived by her mother, Marie Paolo and several family members. Special thank you to Vicki and Dave Howard, her best friends and caregivers. At Debra's request, a private burial will be held. To send messages of condolence to the family visit www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
