Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chambers Memorial Hall
3900 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Debra L. Moore, age 66, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Calvin and Florence (Jones) Carl. In addition to raising her family, Debra worked as a sales associate for JC Penney for several years.

Debra enjoyed trips to the beach, shopping and had a talent for sewing. Above all else, she cherished the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Donnie Moore III (Sheena Monger) and James Moore; her granddaughter, Haley Moore; her sister, Pam Taylor and her son, Shaun (Jen); and her brother-in-law, John Moore (Kathy).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Moore, Jr.

A celebration of life service will be held from 12:00 - 2:00pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Chambers Memorial Hall, 3900 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019
