Delbert H. (Del) Covington
Wilmington - Delbert H. Covington, 57, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 24, 2019. Del served his country in the U. S. Marine Corp. He was employed with CSX Transportation since 2006 and in the railroad industry for over 30 years. Del was an outdoorsman, his interests included fishing, hunting, the beach, classic cars, Phillies and Blue Rocks baseball.
Del was predeceased by parents Wilton and Edith (Teate) Covington; He is survived by his wife Beihua; his children Matthew Covington (Shannon), Christine Covington-Hoess (Michael), and Melissa Covington; loving grandfather to his 3 grandchildren, Trevor Covington, Jordan Covington and Vienna Hoess; his brothers David Covington (Maryanne) and Darryl Covington (Wendy) and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews
Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 29 from10-11 am with a service to follow at 11am at Elam United Methodist Church, 1073 Smithbridge Rd. Glen Mills, PA 19342. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia /Lymphoma Society of DE, www.lls.org/delaware. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 27, 2019