Delores A. Tharp
Newark - Delores A. Tharp, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was born in Chestertown, MD and is the daughter of the late Ruth and Angelo Varisco. Delores graduated from William Penn HS, in 1958. She was a homemaker.
Delores's husband, William A. Tharp, Sr. passed away in 2014. She is survived by her 3 children, Bill (Ann), Randy (Marie) and Melanie, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 brothers, Robert and Kenneth.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Cancer Care Connections, www.cancercareconnection.org.
Services and burial will be held privately.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.