Delores E. Fierro

Milford, formerly of Hockessin - Delores E. Fierro, age 87, of Milford, DE formerly of Hockessin, DE passed away surrounded by her family on April 5, 2020. Born in Wilmington, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Ann (Faragher) and Clarence E. Ferrier. Delores graduated in 1950 from St. Elizabeth's High School and attended Goldey Beacom College. She went on to work as an Administrative Assistant at DuPont for 30 years in addition to working as a school crossing guard and being a homemaker for her five children. Delores was a member of the St. Elizabeth's Lunch Group and a parishioner of St. John the Beloved Church.

Delores is survived by her children, Donna Marie Fierro (Wyatt), Elizabeth Fierro, Thomas Fierro, and Elena Wise (Christopher); her 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday September 19th at 10 A.M. at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road Wilmington, DE. Due to COVID-19, a private burial was held in Cathedral Cemetery in April.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
