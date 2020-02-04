Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont St.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont St.
Wilmington, DE
Delores M. Flamer-Ellison


1948 - 2020
Delores M. Flamer-Ellison Obituary
Delores M. Flamer-Ellison

Wilmington, DE - Born in Carmichael, MD on August 23, 1948; departed this life on January 30, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beatrice Flamer.

Delores is survived by her grandchildren, Marcus and Bria Flamer; great-grandchildren, Keashia Hamilton; three sisters, 6 brothers and a host of family and friends.

Service of celebration will be held 11:00 am Saturday, February 8, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 9-11:00am; with home going service to follow. Interment in Carmichael Cemetery.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
