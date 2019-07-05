Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Harvest Worship Center
2205 Lancaster Ave
Wilmington, DE
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Harvest Worship Center
2205 Lancaster Ave
Wilmington, DE
More Obituaries for Demerris Moon
Demerris Moon Sr.


1952 - 2019
Demerris Moon Sr. Obituary
Demerris Moon, Sr.

Wilmington, DE - Born in Wilmington, DE on August 22, 1952; departed this life on July 1, 2019.

He is preceded in death by 1 son, Brian Jackson.

Demerris is survived by his wife, Betty Moon; 3 sons, Demerris Moon, Jr., Kevin Moon, Brandon Moon and a host of extended family and friends.

Service of celebration will be held 11 am Saturday, July 6, at Faith Harvest Worship Center, 2205 Lancaster Ave., Wilm., DE. Viewing from 9-11am; with formal services to follow. Interment Private.

Published in The News Journal on July 5, 2019
