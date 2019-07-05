|
|
Demerris Moon, Sr.
Wilmington, DE - Born in Wilmington, DE on August 22, 1952; departed this life on July 1, 2019.
He is preceded in death by 1 son, Brian Jackson.
Demerris is survived by his wife, Betty Moon; 3 sons, Demerris Moon, Jr., Kevin Moon, Brandon Moon and a host of extended family and friends.
Service of celebration will be held 11 am Saturday, July 6, at Faith Harvest Worship Center, 2205 Lancaster Ave., Wilm., DE. Viewing from 9-11am; with formal services to follow. Interment Private.
Evan W. Smith
Funeral Services
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on July 5, 2019