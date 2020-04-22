Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Denise A. DeJuliis

Denise A. DeJuliis Obituary
Denise A. DeJuliis

Wilmington - Denise A. DeJuliis, age 62, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at Gilpin Nursing Home in Wilmington, DE after an arduous battle with early-onset Alzheimers Disease.

She was the daughter of Nancy Irwin (Fulmer) and the late Donald Wesley Armour. Denise is survived by her children, Kelcey DeJuliis and Andrew DeJuliis.

Before her diagnosis, Denise loved to garden, play tennis, cook, read and she was an avid volunteer for several organizations. Denise dedicated herself to her family and friends. All of whom have been missing her for years already, and will continue to do so.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at in Denise's memory.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
