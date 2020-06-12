Denise D. Urban
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise D. Urban

Rehoboth Beach - Denise D. Urban, age 41, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Denise was a generous, kind woman whose passion for helping others was amazing. She worked as an Employment Coach for CIS. Denise loved her family, friends, and cat Lucy. She will be deeply missed.

Denise is survived by her mother, Doreen Deramo; and father, Anthony Urban. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Tony Urban and Doreen Dorsi.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 1:30-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Denise's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved