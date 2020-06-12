Denise D. Urban
Rehoboth Beach - Denise D. Urban, age 41, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Denise was a generous, kind woman whose passion for helping others was amazing. She worked as an Employment Coach for CIS. Denise loved her family, friends, and cat Lucy. She will be deeply missed.
Denise is survived by her mother, Doreen Deramo; and father, Anthony Urban. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Tony Urban and Doreen Dorsi.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 1:30-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Denise's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.