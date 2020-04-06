|
Denise E. Bonsall-Buckley (nee Haines)
Wilmington - Age 63, passed away April 2, 2020.
Born October 13, 1956 in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of George and Mary (nee Pugh) Haines. Denise graduated from Chichester High School in 1974. She worked at Nixon Uniforms, then Image First before becoming ill. Denise had a love for yarn and could make the most beautiful designs. She may have been a Raiders fan, but loved the Manning and Long families. Sundays, everyone knew she did not cook during race season. If there is anything in life she loved the most, that would have been her family.
Preceded in death by her father, George R. Haines; husband and soulmate, John "Jack" Buckley, Jr.; Denise is survived by her mother, Mary C. Haines; six children, Dianna, Kelly (TJ), Steve, Melanie (Andrew), Cheryl, and Amanda (Shane); eight grandchildren, Ashley, Dylon, Joe, Megan, Navannah, Dakota, Jack, and Jeannette; great-granddaughter, Addison; and all of her "porch" kids.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Delaware Association of the Deaf, 630 E. Chestnut Hill Road, Newark, DE 19713.
