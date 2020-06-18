Dennis A. Malin
Port St. Lucie, FL - Dennis A. Malin, age 67, of Port St. Lucie, FL formerly of Hockessin passed away on May 26, 2020, after a long 2 year battle with prostate cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
Survived by wife of 32 years, Stephanie Goldberg Malin; two daughters, Ariel Mattox & Meredith Malin; son, Dennis Malin and 6 grandchildren.
Service was private in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Port St. Lucie, FL - Dennis A. Malin, age 67, of Port St. Lucie, FL formerly of Hockessin passed away on May 26, 2020, after a long 2 year battle with prostate cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
Survived by wife of 32 years, Stephanie Goldberg Malin; two daughters, Ariel Mattox & Meredith Malin; son, Dennis Malin and 6 grandchildren.
Service was private in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.