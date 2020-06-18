Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis A. Malin



Port St. Lucie, FL - Dennis A. Malin, age 67, of Port St. Lucie, FL formerly of Hockessin passed away on May 26, 2020, after a long 2 year battle with prostate cancer. He was surrounded by his family.



Survived by wife of 32 years, Stephanie Goldberg Malin; two daughters, Ariel Mattox & Meredith Malin; son, Dennis Malin and 6 grandchildren.



Service was private in Port St. Lucie, Florida.









