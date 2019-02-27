|
Dennis F. Prather
Elsmere - The lord welcomed home his son Dennis E. Prather on February 23, 2019. He was surrounded by his family when he went home.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Dennis grew up in Gwinhurst. He is the son of the late Alexander & Anna Prather. Dennis served his country as a proud Marine in the Vietnam War from 1966 till he was honorably discharge as a Sergeant in 1969. He was a Purple Heart recipient. After returning home from the war he married his wife Carmella and worked as a construction worker for a number of years for Corrado Brothers and Talley Brothers. He was a longtime resident of Elsmere where he lived with his wife and raised their children.
Dennis was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed his time on the water. He is casting his line now and reeling in that Big Fish. He was also part of many bowling leagues. He enjoyed watching sports, of course, he was a Philadelphia Eagles Fan and was thrilled to see them win the Super bowl last year. Even though it has been tough at times, he is still a Philadelphia Phillies Fan. He never missed the opportunity to play with his grandchildren, those moments were what he loved the most. One of his most memorable times in life was when he went on vacation this past year with all his family. There were a lot of wonderful memories he gained, especially with his grandchildren and children splashing in the pool.
Dennis was a true Patriot to his country and devoted his life to his family. His love for his wife and children was always apparent to anyone who knew him. He never missed tournaments, practices or games of his children. He was always there giving his support. He was a devoted Husband, Father, Brother, Pop Pop, Marine and Friend. He is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Carmella Prather, his children, Brian Prather (Tiffaney), Stephanie Raffa (Vincent), his grandchildren, Arabella, Noah, Layla and Vivianna and his sister, Judy Thompson.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where a service will follow on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. To send condolences visit: www.mccreyandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019