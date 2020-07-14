1/1
Dennis Haley
1955 - 2020
Dennis Haley

Elkton -

Dennis K. Haley, 64 of Elkton, MD passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Dennis was born on August 26, 1955, son of the late Harold and Anna Mary Beaston Haley. He was raised in Fredericktown, MD where he began his love for the water and boating. He was a 1973 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. Dennis was employed as a manager for Bergey's Truck Centers for many years, retiring in May. He was an active and faithful member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He devoted his life to loving and taking care of his wife, daughters, family and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Jerry, Robert, Claude, Barbara, Janice and Ann.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cyndi Shute Haley; his daughters, Angela Lynn Nestel (Chad) of Easton, MD and Jessica Rae Owens of North East, MD and grandchildren, Haley and Sarah Nestel and Caleb, Anna, Joshua, Titus and Samuel Owens.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 10 am in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD. Abiding by the CDC regulations masks and social distancing is requested.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date.

Memorials may be offered to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd. #1213, Newark, DE 19713, in his memory.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
