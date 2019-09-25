Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cokesbury Village
726 Loveville Rd
Hockessin, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Withrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Withrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis L. Withrow Obituary
Dennis L. Withrow

Hockessin - Dennis L. Withrow, 93, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Hockessin, DE.

He is survived by his dear wife Margaret, his 3 devoted children, Dana and wife Joy Galetta, James and wife Stephanie, and Julie and husband Dan Schlager, along with 4 grandchildren that he cherished: Ross Withrow, Leyla Withrow, Sophia and Emmett Schlager.

Dennis, born in Covington VA, was a WWII veteran with the Army Air Corps 504 Bomber Group in the South Pacific theater, a William & Mary graduate, and Human Resources Director for Westvaco Corp. in Newark, DE.

He had a quick mind, loved exercise, bridge, sports, steamed crabs, music, & UD football tailgating. He was a beloved husband who enjoyed gathering with his friend groups and his family.

A brief Memorial Service open to all will be held at Cokesbury Village, 726 Loveville Rd, Hockessin, DE on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11AM in the Auditorium.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.