Dennis L. Withrow
Hockessin - Dennis L. Withrow, 93, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Hockessin, DE.
He is survived by his dear wife Margaret, his 3 devoted children, Dana and wife Joy Galetta, James and wife Stephanie, and Julie and husband Dan Schlager, along with 4 grandchildren that he cherished: Ross Withrow, Leyla Withrow, Sophia and Emmett Schlager.
Dennis, born in Covington VA, was a WWII veteran with the Army Air Corps 504 Bomber Group in the South Pacific theater, a William & Mary graduate, and Human Resources Director for Westvaco Corp. in Newark, DE.
He had a quick mind, loved exercise, bridge, sports, steamed crabs, music, & UD football tailgating. He was a beloved husband who enjoyed gathering with his friend groups and his family.
A brief Memorial Service open to all will be held at Cokesbury Village, 726 Loveville Rd, Hockessin, DE on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11AM in the Auditorium.
