|
|
Dennis Libus
Wilmington - Dennis Libus, age 50, of Wilmington, DE passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm on February 22, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Wilmington, DE, Dennis was the son of Elizabeth W. (Wolf) and Walter J. Libus, Jr. Dennis was a talented auto body painter at Rossi Auto Body Shop in Wilmington.
Dennis is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Walter J. Libus, Jr. of Milton, DE; his sisters Kelly Libus and Maureen Kyritsis, brother and sister in law Brian and Kim Libus; his nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Juli Ann, Jack, Tyler, and Lexi; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 901 E. Newport Gap Pike Wilmington, DE 19804, from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12 P.M. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Oxford House of Delaware, 213 S Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 25, 2019