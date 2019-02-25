Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church
901 E. Newport Gap Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church
901 E. Newport Gap Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Libus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Libus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis Libus Obituary
Dennis Libus

Wilmington - Dennis Libus, age 50, of Wilmington, DE passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm on February 22, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Wilmington, DE, Dennis was the son of Elizabeth W. (Wolf) and Walter J. Libus, Jr. Dennis was a talented auto body painter at Rossi Auto Body Shop in Wilmington.

Dennis is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Walter J. Libus, Jr. of Milton, DE; his sisters Kelly Libus and Maureen Kyritsis, brother and sister in law Brian and Kim Libus; his nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Juli Ann, Jack, Tyler, and Lexi; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 901 E. Newport Gap Pike Wilmington, DE 19804, from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12 P.M. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Oxford House of Delaware, 213 S Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now