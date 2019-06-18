Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Spirit R.C. Church
12 Winder Road
New Castle, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Derra Meisenzahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derra Ann Meisenzahl


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Derra Ann Meisenzahl Obituary
Derra Ann Meisenzahl

New Castle - Derra Ann Meisenzahl, loving wife and mother, passed away on June 13, 2019 at age 65.

She was preceded in death by her son, James; parents, John and Josephine McClarnon; and sisters, Maureen and Kathleen of Pearl River NY. She is survived by husband, Lawrence; daughters, Elizabeth and Alexandra; grandson, James Meisenzahl; and sisters, Eileen and Clare.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 10:45 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Delaware, 700A River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809.

To view full obituary or to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.