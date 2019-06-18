|
|
Derra Ann Meisenzahl
New Castle - Derra Ann Meisenzahl, loving wife and mother, passed away on June 13, 2019 at age 65.
She was preceded in death by her son, James; parents, John and Josephine McClarnon; and sisters, Maureen and Kathleen of Pearl River NY. She is survived by husband, Lawrence; daughters, Elizabeth and Alexandra; grandson, James Meisenzahl; and sisters, Eileen and Clare.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 10:45 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Delaware, 700A River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809.
To view full obituary or to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
Published in The News Journal on June 18, 2019