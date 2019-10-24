Resources
More Obituaries for DeShawn Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeShawn L. Price Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeShawn L. Price Jr. Obituary
DeShawn

L. Price, Jr.

Clayton, DE - Age 19, departed this life October 23, 2019. Son of DeShawn L. Price, Sr., and Cecillia Price; brother of Darien Price; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. DeShawn was a student at Wesley College and played on the baseball team. Funeral 11AM Mon. Oct. 28 at Newark Church of Christ, 91 Salem Church Rd, Newark, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DeShawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.