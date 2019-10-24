|
|
DeShawn
L. Price, Jr.
Clayton, DE - Age 19, departed this life October 23, 2019. Son of DeShawn L. Price, Sr., and Cecillia Price; brother of Darien Price; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. DeShawn was a student at Wesley College and played on the baseball team. Funeral 11AM Mon. Oct. 28 at Newark Church of Christ, 91 Salem Church Rd, Newark, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019