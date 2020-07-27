Desiderio Camina
Wilmington, DE - Desiderio Camina, lovingly known as Desi, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Cerdedo, Spain, Desi was the son of the late Manuel and Benigna (Pousa) Camina. Desi and his wife, Rosa, owned Caruso Shoe Service in Wilmington for over 30 years. After retiring and closing Caruso Shoe Service in 2008, Desi continued to work at Booth's Corner Shoe Repair at the Booth's Corner Farmer's Market every weekend until a month ago. Desi was voted Best of Delaware for Shoe Repair for Delaware Today magazine and was featured in News Journal when he retired.
Desi was a hardworking and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his easy going and laid back nature. He also enjoyed traveling to Spain and spending time with family.
Desi is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Rosa (Marquez) Camina; his daughters, Rose M. Thompson (Mark) and Raquel C. McTague (Sean); his grandchildren, Mark Thompson, Jr. (Jessica), Marissa Thompson (Chris), Peter McTague and Desiderio McTague; his sisters, Amelia Camina and Eleudina Garrido; his sisters- in-law, Josefina Varela and Ramona Marquez; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Elidio Camina.
Family and friends may visit from 4:30 to 6:30 PM on Thursday, July 30 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, July 31 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont St., Wilmington, DE 19804. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
