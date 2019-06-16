|
Diana M. Grant
Wilmington - Diana M. (Sahm) Grant, 96, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Burnside, Pennsylvania on August 2, 1922, she was one of eleven children of the late William G.A. and Sara Ellen (Myers) Sahm.
Diana is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Grant and Karen Hedrick (Brian); her grandchildren, Mike Hedrick, Andrea Cavioli and Katie Grant; her five great grandchildren. In addition, Diana is survived by her brother, Ralph (Betty, deceased); numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas P. Grant, Jr.; her daughter, Mary Jane Grant; her son, Thomas P. Grant, III; her beloved dog, Tut. Diana was also predeceased by nine siblings and their spouses, William (Dorthey), Julia Hall (Harry), Richard (Faye), Flora Ellen Webster (Herb), Fred (Marjorie), Virginia, Kermit (Betty), Abe (Mary) and Sara Jane Doriez (Howard).
Funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Diana may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 (https://www.faithfulfriends.us).
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019