Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana M. Grant


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diana M. Grant Obituary
Diana M. Grant

Wilmington - Diana M. (Sahm) Grant, 96, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Burnside, Pennsylvania on August 2, 1922, she was one of eleven children of the late William G.A. and Sara Ellen (Myers) Sahm.

Diana is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Grant and Karen Hedrick (Brian); her grandchildren, Mike Hedrick, Andrea Cavioli and Katie Grant; her five great grandchildren. In addition, Diana is survived by her brother, Ralph (Betty, deceased); numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas P. Grant, Jr.; her daughter, Mary Jane Grant; her son, Thomas P. Grant, III; her beloved dog, Tut. Diana was also predeceased by nine siblings and their spouses, William (Dorthey), Julia Hall (Harry), Richard (Faye), Flora Ellen Webster (Herb), Fred (Marjorie), Virginia, Kermit (Betty), Abe (Mary) and Sara Jane Doriez (Howard).

Funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Diana may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 (https://www.faithfulfriends.us).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.