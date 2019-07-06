Services
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
82 Possum Park Rd.
Newark, DE
Resources
Landenberg, PA - Diana M. Wezalis, age 69, of Landenberg, PA, formerly of Trumbull, CT, died peacefully on July 1, 2019 at her home.

Diana was born in Bridgeport, CT., daughter of the late Carl and Marie Pagliaro Pinto. She graduated from Trumbull High School in 1968. Diana worked for the Remington Arms Co. of Bridgeport, CT and after moving to Pennsylvania she worked for the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington, DE. After her children were born, she stayed home to raise them.

Diana is predeceased by her husband, Richard F. Wezalis who passed away in July of 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Regina of Landenberg, PA., her son Joseph and his wife Stephanie of Newark, DE., her sister, Carol of Shelton, CT., her granddaughter Dominique Harris of Landenberg, PA., as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 Am at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Rd., Newark, DE 19711. A viewing will be held at the church prior to the mass from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the mass at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ashland, DE.

In lieu of flowers donations in Diana's memory may be made to either the , 92 Reads Way, Ste. 205, New Castle, DE 19720 or the , 630 Churchmans Rd, Ste. 202, Newark, DE 19702.

Published in The News Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019
