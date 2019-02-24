Services
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Apostolic Temple True Church of Christ
215 Main St.
Stanton, DE
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Apostolic Temple True Church of Christ
215 Main St.
Stanton, DE
Diane Ada "Bae-gal" Tucker

Diane Ada "Bae-gal" Tucker Obituary
Diane Ada Tucker

"Bae-gal"

Wilmington, DE - Age 66, passed away peacefully at home after a long courageous battle with cancer. Mother of Carla Tucker and Shawn Tucker-Sanders; also survived by 2 brothers, 6 sisters, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Funeral 11AM Mon., Feb. 25th at Apostolic Temple True Church of Christ, 215 Main St., Stanton; viewing 10-11am. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
