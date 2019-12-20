|
Diane Annal
New Castle - Diane Annal, age 64, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Born in Wilmington on July 10, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dolores (Wisnieski) Podolak. Diane earned her associate's degree in accounting from Delaware Technical & Community College, where she was also the president of the honor society. She made her career as a public accountant for Zenker & Styer in Wilmington, retiring after over 20 years of dedicated service. A friend of the community, Diane was a member of Joseph B. Stahl American Legion Post Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin A. Annal and brother, Stephen Podolak. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Peter J. Annal; sons, Keith E. (Svetlana) and Jason (Stephanie) Annal; brothers, Michael (Elaine), Ronald (Susie) and Charles (Carena) Podolak; sister in law, Dianne Podolak; and granddaughter, Liera Annal.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm. Entombment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name can be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019