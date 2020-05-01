Diane C. EvansGlen Mills - Evans, Diane C., 87 of Glen Mills, PA transitioned into spirit on April 27th. She was born on March 18, 1933 in Minnesota. She and her husband Dan were longtime residents of Wilmington, DE. She successfully ran her own business, Something Different, which specialized in creative needlework quilt designs. Up until her death, she enjoyed creating and repairing beaded jewelry.Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, and her son Derek, and is survived by her three children; son, Dana (David); daughters, Dru, and Dina (Carole) and her four grandchildren Adam, Annie, Jensen and Greysen. She is also survived by her great granddaughter Christina.Our family is grateful for the love and care that Diane received from the doctors and nurses at Rose Court in Maris Grove where she resided.Interment will be private. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maris Grove Scholars' Fund, Maris Grove 200 Maris Grove Way Glen Mills PA 19342.Online condolences visit: