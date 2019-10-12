|
Diane C. (Harden) Finch LPN
Tewksbury - Diane C. (Harden) Finch LPN died October 9, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital after a long illness, with her family at her side, aged 68 years. She was the beloved wife of Frederick "Rick" R. Finch Jr., with whom she would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary this December 3rd.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware, January 29, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Ruth (Blake) Harden. She received her education in the Wilmington school system and was a graduate of Wilmington High School with the Class of 1969.
Diane enlisted in the United States Air Force on May 23, 1974, achieving the rank of Sergeant with the 436 AMS (MAC), and was awarded the Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. She was honorably discharged on May 22, 1980.
For many years, Diane had a career as a Metrologist working with test equipment. Later, she decided to further her education at Shawsheen Tech, earning her LPN in Nursing. During her nursing career, Diane was affiliated with several hospitals including Emerson and Spaulding Rehab. She retired in 2014 after many years of dedication to her patients.
Diane enjoyed vacationing with family in Wildwood, New Jersey.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Lisa M. Palmer of Tewksbury, and two grandsons, Tyler Adams and Joshua Palmer, and three brothers, Gary Harden of Myrtle Beach, SC, Steven Harden and his wife Sharon of Wilmington, DE, and Bill Harden and his wife Mary of Greenville, DE, as well as by several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to honor and celebrate Diane's life on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Veterans Assisting Veterans, P.O. Box 274, Dracut, MA 01826, or to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Diane's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019