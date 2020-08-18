Diane C. Loya
Wilmington - Diane Cary Loya, (nee Fetzer), 59, passed away on August 5, 2020 at home, in the presence of her mother and close family members.
She was born to Anna-Maria Klopping and the late Joseph P. Cortese on September 19, 1960. Diane was a lifelong resident of Wilmington DE, and a graduate of Padua Academy in 1978.
She is survived by her son Drake Dwornik, her mother, her siblings, Goldea See, Joseph C. Cortese, Raymond P. Cortese and his wife Kathryne, Karen E. Cortese, and Andrew W. Cortese as well as her stepsister Karin Foley and family. She is also survived by her uncle, the Rev. Franz-Paul Fetzer of Vienna, Austria and a number of relatives in Germany. An avid lover of nature and all animals, she especially loved her pets.Peace, Diane!
Diane was predeceased by her aunt Christine Fetzer of Vienna, Austria and paternal and maternal grandparents.
A special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice for their dedicated and caring support.
A funeral Mass will be held on Monday August 24, at 11am at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 7 Sharpley Rd. Wilmington 19803, with a private burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your favorite charity
