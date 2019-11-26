Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Debra Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Debra Moore Obituary
Diane Debra Moore

Newark - Diane Debra Moore, age 67, a lifelong resident of Newark, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Rd, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Diane's memory to the Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -