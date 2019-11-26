|
|
Diane Debra Moore
Newark - Diane Debra Moore, age 67, a lifelong resident of Newark, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Rd, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Diane's memory to the Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019