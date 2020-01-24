|
|
Diane Hale
Wilmington - Diane Hale age 67 of Wilmington, DE died Wednesday morning January 15, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Wife of Clyde Hale and mother of Dwight Leatherbury both of Wilmington. Sister of Veronica Hunter and the late Barbara Giles of Philadelphia, PA. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services 11:00AM on Tuesday January 28th at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B. Street Wilmington. Viewing Tuesday from 9:30AM til 10:45AM only.
Burial at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
Prof. Services by Ryland Funeral Home.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020