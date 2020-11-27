Diane L. Butler
Wilmington - Diane L. Butler, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Bridgeton, NJ, Diane was the daughter of the late Pano and Lucille (Loretta) Jattros. She was a graduate of Bridgeton High School, where she was honored as the best dancer of the class of 1961. Through the years, Diane maintained close contact with her high school classmates and enjoyed getting together for monthly breakfasts as well as occasional dinners with them. In 1962, Diane graduated from Maison De Paris Beauty School. She was also a member of the Women's Christian Association in Vineland, NJ.
On April 20, 1963, Diane married her high school sweetheart, love of her life, John. As they began their family, they had their two children, Michele and John. Diane cherished being a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. In 1976, they moved to Wilmington, where Diane and her family were parishioners of St. John the Beloved Parish for 44 years.
After her children had grown, Diane worked at Madelyne's Hair Salon as a receptionist for many years. After Madelyne's, she worked as a salon manager and receptionist for Day Spa by Tanya before retiring in 2007.
After retirement, Diane enjoyed spending time at her home at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City and her home in Wilmington. Throughout the years, Diane enjoyed traveling with John from Hawaii to Florida, as well as many locations in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Her most treasured trip was spending three weeks in Italy.
Family was the center of Diane's world. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life. Diane will be remembered as a true lady, who was always meticulous in her dress. She was truly beautiful inside and out. Diane had an infectious personality and always made everyone feel they were special. Aside from her family, Diane also had a close group of friends that she loved spending time with.
Diane was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and was a season ticket holder for 48 years. In 2018, Diane was honored by the Philadelphia Eagles to participate in the opening ceremony of their game against the New York Giants. Her greatest thrill was the 2017 Eagles Super Bowl Championship victory. In her leisure time, she loved music, especially 50's music, and dancing.
Diane is survived by her beloved husband of 58 ½ years, John J. Butler; her daughter, Michele D. Lawson (Jim); her grandchildren, Brett Griffith (Shannon), Brianna Bergeron, Paul Army; and her sister-in-law, Sister Nancy Butler, SSJ. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John P. Butler; and her sister, Peggy Jattros Bruno.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph Development Fund, Mount St. Joseph Convent, 9701 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118-2694.
