Diane L. Rizzo
Diane L. Rizzo passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on November 21st, 2019.
Diane was born in Wilmington to the late Edward Dickerson and Doris Capriotti Dickerson.
Diane was part owner of the Delaware born Capriotti's Sandwich Franchise, which she successfully, alongside her co-founders, built into a multi-million dollar business currently comprised of over 100 locations across the United States. Ahead of her time, Diane trailblazed female entrepreneurship and was considered a force.
She was full of life and loved spending time with her family and two granddaughters. Friends used to say Diane's home and kitchen were "always open". Diane will be deeply missed by all those who knew her and the lives she touched.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 20 years, Vincent Rizzo; son David Britz (Claudine); grandchildren Eva Marie and Mia Marie; siblings Pamela Markiewicz (Henry), Deborah Durham (Steve), Kathy Pappianne (Eugene), Kimberly Milligan (Bruce), Robert Dickerson (Shelley), and Philip Dickerson (Marianna); sisters-in-law Lorraine Hankammer (John) and Maria Baldini (Nick); brothers-in-law Jospeh Rizzo (Deborah); and a host of cousins, including close friends Ann Gwinn and Alan Margolet.
Diane is preceded in death by siblings Cynthia Dickerson and Edward Dickerson, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 25th, 6:00 - 8:00 pm, at Charles Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805. The mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday , November 26th, 10:00 am, at St. Jospeh on The Brandywine, 10 Old Church Rd., Wilmington DE, 19805.
Interment to follow in St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019