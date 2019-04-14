Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1325 Barksdale Rd
Newark, DE
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1325 Barksdale Rd
Newark, DE
Wilmington, DE - Age 62 departed this life April 10, 2019. Wife of Robert E. Brittingham, Sr.; mother of Latasha Gales and Robert J. Brittingham; daughter of the late William "Bill" Smoot and the late Bernice Stallings; sister of Deborah Hardy and Denise Dupree; also survived by 3 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Diane worked in management at Jean Nicole clothing store prior to their ownership transition. Funeral 11AM Tues., April 16th at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1325 Barksdale Rd., Newark, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
