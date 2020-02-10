Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Elkton, MD - Diane Marie Arcidiacono, age 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away while surrounded by family on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A visitation for Diane will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at R. T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921. A celebration of Diane's life will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held privately.To view the full obituary please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
