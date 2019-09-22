Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilmington - Diane Marie Scholler, age 67, of Wilmington, DE passed away at her home on August 29th, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Jacqueline L. and Louis P. Scholler. Diane was a member of the 1969 graduating class of Plymouth White Marsh High School and went on to receive a bachelor's of science degree in chemistry from Lebanon Valley College. She also pursued and received her Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Northwestern University. Diane worked as a chemist for DuPont for over 20 years until her retirement. In addition to her work, Diane was a member of the Millcreek Fire Company Women's Auxiliary.

Diane will be missed by a host of cousins, dear friends, and extended family.

A visitation will be held on September 25, 2019 from 10 A.M to 11 A.M. with a memorial service beginning at 11 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forgotten Cats, Suite 422, 4023 Kennett Pike Greenville, DE 19807. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
