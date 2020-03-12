Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Diane R. Stoppi

Diane R. Stoppi Obituary
Diane R. Stoppi

Diane R. Stoppi, 80, of Wilmington, DE passed away on March 11, 2020. She was retired from the Delaware Memorial Bridge after 20 years of service. Diane was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. She loved the time spent with them and always looked forward to the holidays, especially to decorate. She was very creative when it came to Halloween, having made many costumes for her family over the years.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Emilio and Margaret (Wilson) Messina; brother Emilio Jr and spouses Gerald Stoppi and Robert Kelly.

She is survived by her children, Mona Russell (Tom), Robert Kelly (Nancy) and Dale Kelly (Denise); grandchildren, Eric, Brian, Tommy, Dale, Jr., Sean, Kevin, and their spouses, and great grandchildren, Nate, Andy, Brian, Jr., Cole and Ariana. She is also survived by her sister Donna Messina.

A viewing will be held on Monday March 16, from 10-11am followed by a service at 11am at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington 19808. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
