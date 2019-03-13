|
Dianne Elizabeth Rucker
New Castle - Dianne was born to the late Dillard M. Wells, Sr. and the late Elva E. Evans Wells on January 14, 1946 in Wilmington, Delaware. Dianne went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Wilmington Christiana Hospital.
Dianne was educated in Delaware at the Millside School, Dunleith Community School and graduated from DeLaWarr High School.
Dianne worked at the Parkview Nursing Home as a CNA for 38 years.
Dianne was predeceased by her husband Woodrow "Woody", son Jerome, father and mother, sister Rose and brother Paul.
She leaves to cherish her memory son Woodrow " Tony" Rucker; daughters Camilla "Tracy" Holsey(Wendell) and Regina Rucker; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sisters Jacqueline Harmon, Catherine Jackson (Darryl), and Bonita Lewis; brothers Dillard "Skip" Wells(Raythell) and Thomas Wells (Charity); sister-in-law Velma Horsey(Ernie), her Dunleith families the Nichols and the Thomas', longtime Old New Castle neighbors and friends Michael and Ethel Brown; friends Dorothy Boyd, Nancy Blango and Pete Jacobs; many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
A public viewing will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10am to 11am only at Ezion Fair Baptist Church 1400 B Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following the viewing. Interment will take place on Friday March 15, 2019 at 11am in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019