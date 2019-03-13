Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
1400 B Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
1400 B Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Rucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Elizabeth Rucker


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dianne Elizabeth Rucker Obituary
Dianne Elizabeth Rucker

New Castle - Dianne was born to the late Dillard M. Wells, Sr. and the late Elva E. Evans Wells on January 14, 1946 in Wilmington, Delaware. Dianne went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Wilmington Christiana Hospital.

Dianne was educated in Delaware at the Millside School, Dunleith Community School and graduated from DeLaWarr High School.

Dianne worked at the Parkview Nursing Home as a CNA for 38 years.

Dianne was predeceased by her husband Woodrow "Woody", son Jerome, father and mother, sister Rose and brother Paul.

She leaves to cherish her memory son Woodrow " Tony" Rucker; daughters Camilla "Tracy" Holsey(Wendell) and Regina Rucker; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sisters Jacqueline Harmon, Catherine Jackson (Darryl), and Bonita Lewis; brothers Dillard "Skip" Wells(Raythell) and Thomas Wells (Charity); sister-in-law Velma Horsey(Ernie), her Dunleith families the Nichols and the Thomas', longtime Old New Castle neighbors and friends Michael and Ethel Brown; friends Dorothy Boyd, Nancy Blango and Pete Jacobs; many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

A public viewing will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10am to 11am only at Ezion Fair Baptist Church 1400 B Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following the viewing. Interment will take place on Friday March 15, 2019 at 11am in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now