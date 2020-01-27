Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Dianne Schroeder-Buckley

Dianne Schroeder-Buckley Obituary
Dianne Schroeder-Buckley

Bear - Dianne Schroeder-Buckley, 68, of Bear, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Beloved wife of Charles J. Walsh; Devoted mother of Dianna Buckley and Kelly (TJ) McCann; Loving grandmother of Ashley (the late Brian), Megan, Jack, Jen and great-grandmother of Addison; Dear sister of Sharon (Elwood), Diane, Carrie (Izzy), Lisa (Joe), Bonnie (Peter) and her twin sister, the late Deborah (Ronald); she is also survived by her cousin and caregiver, Michele as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM and Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 9-10 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702, where a funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. The family requests that no one wear black to the viewing. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
