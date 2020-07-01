Dirk A. G. Goverts
Bear - Dirk A. G. Goverts, age 73, of Bear, DE, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Born in Arnhem, the Netherlands on December 20, 1946, he was the son of the late Dirk A. and Grada J. (Wissing) Goverts. Dirk was a graduate of Brandywine High School in 1965. He proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard. After 35 years with AstraZeneca, Dirk retired as a marketing manager in 2005.
Dirk was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 60 years, earning the rank of Life Scout and receiving the Silver Beaver Award. He enjoyed serving as an election volunteer at the polls. Dirk was a soccer coach for his sons' teams and later mentored at his grandchildrens' school. He was a gifted amateur photographer and an avid skier.
Dirk is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Eileen (Drummond) Goverts; children, Kimberley Eissmann (Roy), Craig Faison (Ann Marie) and Ryan Goverts; grandchildren, Daniel and Sarah Eissmann and Abigail and Sophia Faison; sisters, Irene Goverts and Anjo Elsbury; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held from 9 am until 10:30 am on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dirk's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Forgotten Cats, Inc., 4023 Kennett Pike, Ste. 422, Greenville, DE 19807.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213