Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
82 Possum Park Road
Newark, DE
1940 - 2019
Newark - Dolores A. Gallagher, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on May 27, 1940, Dolores was the daughter of the late John and Agnes Konen, and step-daughter of the late Clara Konen. She received her undergraduate degree from Immaculata College and earned her Doctorate in chemistry from Bryn Mawr College. Dolores began her career with the USDA, where she was employed for 17 years, and later joined the staff of Astra Zeneca until retirement. She was a dedicated, active member of St. John's-Holy Angels Parish, as well as the Newark and New Castle Senior Centers.

Dolores is survived by her children, Michael Gallagher and Nancy Paul; her sister, Elizabeth Wiercinski; her brothers, Gerald, John and Robert Konen; her grandchildren, Dustin, Andy, Adam, Donald and Shelby-Lynn; 10 great grandchildren; her nieces, Dawn, Dolores and Patricia Wiercinski.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen Armstrong; her brothers, Thomas and Vincent Konen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, on Saturday, November 2 at 10:00AM. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dolores may be made to St. John's-Holy Angels Parish, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711.

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
