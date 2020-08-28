Dolores A. "Dee" Sminkey
Wilmington, DE - Dolores A. "Dee" Sminkey, age 82, on August 25, 2020. She resided in Wilmington, DE, previously residing in Southwest Philadelphia. In addition to her parents, Walter and Constance Luzusky Shelinsky, Dolores is preceded in death by 2 siblings, Robert Shelinsky and Karen Dempsey. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jack R. Sminkey, 3 children, Brenda Barchock, Carol (John) Rosiak, and Jack E. Sminkey, 5 grandchildren, and a 1 great granddaughter. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2nd from 9:30-10:30am at the Pagano Funeral Home, Garnet Valley, PA. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am at Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington, DE. Interment, private. www.paganofuneralhome.com