Dolores E. "Dee" Keller
1940 - 2020
Dolores E. "Dee" Keller

Wilmington - Dolores "Dee" Keller of Wilmington, DE passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2O2O peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Born on May 18, 1940 in Berwick, PA, Dee is survived by her beloved husband of sixty two years, Robert "Bob" Keller; daughters, Judi Keller Parsons (Dave), Lori Keller (fiancé' Bruce Thomas), Connie Keller, and Jeanette Lauer; brothers, Leonard Beiler Jr. (Mary), William Beiler (Joyce); grandchildren Donna, Jackie, Tim, John, Joe, Kyle, Molly, William, Patrick, and Sarah; 7 great grandchildren; longtime friend Joanne Morrison (Jack). She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Jeanette Beiler; sister Betty Maynard and grandson Mark Dempsey.

Dee impacted many children's lives throughout her years of running Keller's Daycare. She loved entertaining at her home with pool parties and holiday celebrations surrounded by family and friends. She actively volunteered for many organizations such as the Delaware Saengerbund, Patches of Love, and Ladybug Quilters.

At the request of the family, the services will be private with a memorial service planned at a later date. ln lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any of the following organizations in Dolores Keller's name: Juvenile Diabetes of Delaware, Lions Club, or Bayada Hospice. The family wishes to thank Bayada Hospice for providing much needed comfort and care in her final weeks with us. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
