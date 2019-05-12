|
Dolores F. Hoffman
Newark - Dolores F. Hoffman, age 87, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Hagerstown, MD on August 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Elwood H. and Margaret R. (Cole) Kennedy. Dolores was a graduate of Hagerstown High School, class of 1949 and Union Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD. As a registered nurse she worked at the Prince Georges Hospital in Cheverly, MD and the student health center at the University of Delaware. Dolores was a long time member of White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, volunteering as a deacon, leader of Sarah Circle and Worship Committee member.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald E. Hoffman; and children, Bryan E. Hoffman (Jim Lonsdale) of Philadelphia, PA and Susan H. Brooks (Daniel) of Kennett Square, PA.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A second visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 15 Polly Drummond Hill Rd, Newark, DE 19711, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dolores' memory to White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church at the address listed above.
