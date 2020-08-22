Dolores J. Dallas
Dolores J. Dallas, age 90, of Wilmington passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 19, 2020. She was born Norma Dolores Chalmers in Wilmington on October 30, 1929 and liked to boast that the Great Stock Market crash of '29 heralded her birth. During her youth her family moved a number of times but she eventually settled back in Wilmington after marrying the love of her life, Roland (Jim) Dallas in 1951. Together they raised three children, and once they were all in school, Dolores went to work in the clerical field but also as a bank teller and eventually for the State Division of Social Services until her retirement.
Skilled in the art of sewing Dolores found her passion in quilting, winning a number of ribbons and providing many family members with the comfort of her beautifully hand-stitched quilts. In retirement she and Jim delighted in their grandchildren and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Caribbean. But whether at home or away the two of them were practically inseparable in their devotion and love for each other until Jim's death in 2015. She is also predeceased by her parents, Loleta C. and Thomas E. James. She is survived by her children; Barbara L. Timberman (Tim), of Coventry, CT, Alan J. Dallas (Gail), of York, PA, Brian P. Dallas (Karen), of Wilmington, DE, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Lodge Lane Assisted Living for their care and welcoming spirit to our mother and acknowledge VITAS Hospice for their attention to her in these last days of her life. Services for Dolores will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lodge Lane Assisted Living & Memory Care, 1221 Lodge Lane Wilmington, DE 19809. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
